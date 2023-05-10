Evening severe threat will be focused in the west

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe thunderstorms will remain possible in western Kansas through the rest of the evening, and should continue to move north with threats of large hail and wind. After 10 pm, the overall risk should fade across western Kansas as the storms weaken and continue moving north.

A more substantial threat of severe weather is shaping up for Thursday as a bigger system pushes in from the west. Storms will develop early in the afternoon across western Kansas, and then spread to the east and northeast. Threats of large hail, maybe up to the size of tennis ball, strong winds, and a tornado or two will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening. We should see the risk of severe weather fade after 11pm.

Temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It won’t cool down much on Friday with most of the state still seeing highs in the 80s. However, severe weather chances should be behind us by the end of the week.

If we are lucky enough to get a little rain on Sunday, it won’t be much and severe weather chances are non-existent throughout the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; late day and evening storms. Some could be severe. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 86 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 59 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; few showers overnight.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 58 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

