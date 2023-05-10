High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms have come to a stop, but we are far from finished with severe weather. Not one, but two more rounds of rain and storms will sweep across the state today and Thursday.

Today’s focus will be on western Kansas this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms, some severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts, are most likely after 4 p.m. along and west of a Hays to Dodge City line. Most areas should be storm-free by 11 p.m.

On Thursday, the main part of the storm system will move across Kansas setting the stage for statewide showers and storms, many of which will be severe. Expect the activity to get started over western Kansas during the late morning hours, and then move east during the afternoon and evening. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible with tomorrow’s storms.

Expect a cooling trend as we head into the weekend as highs in the 80s on Friday fall into the 60s and 70s on Mother’s Day. Rain has been added to the forecast on Sunday as a weather maker moves across Oklahoma. However, severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; storms, some severe, likely in the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 80.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 87. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 79. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 70. Cloudy; rain possible in the afternoon.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 71. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

