Kansas, Wichita both showing employment growth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest data from the Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) shows that Kansas’ employment is expected to add 8,819 jobs, a growth rate of 0.6%, while in 2024, the state is projected to add 11,464 jobs, a growth rate of 0.8%. These positive projections are welcome news for Kansas, which has been recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also shows that the Production industry is projected to see a steady increase in employment, with a growth rate of 1.3% and 1.1% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Natural Resources, Mining & Construction industry is projected to grow by 1.2% in 2023 and 1.0% in 2024. The Trade industry is expected to experience a slight increase of 0.2% and 0.3% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Services industry is projected to see positive growth in 2023 and 2024, with a growth rate of 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively. The Professional & Business Services industry is projected to experience a growth rate of 1.5% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024, while the Leisure & Hospitality industry is expected to grow at a rate of 0.6% and 1.2% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The government sector is also expected to see positive growth, with a growth rate of 0.5% in 2023 and 2024.

Looking at the Kansas Labor Market, there has been a significant decrease in unemployment rates from 6.2% in 2020 to 2.9% in 2022 and a projected further drop to 2.6% in 2023. This is expected to result in a decrease in the number of unemployed individuals from 87,557 in 2020 to 38,117 in 2023 and 31,547 in 2024.

Moreover, employment figures have been on the rise since 2020, with a notable increase in 2021 and 2022. It is estimated that by 2023, there will be 1,473,952 employed individuals in Kansas, and this number is expected to rise to 1,482,821 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Wichita labor market is showing promising growth in employment and a decrease in unemployment in the coming years.

The production sector is expected to experience a steady increase in employment over the next two years, with an estimated growth rate of 2.2% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. The growth is driven by the rebound in aerospace and continued manufacturing expansions.

The trade sector is also projected to see a slight increase in employment, with a growth rate of 0.6% in 2023 and 0.5% in 2024. As employment continues to increase and wages are expected to inch up faster than inflation, consumption is expected to help drive the retail side of the trade sector.

The services sector, which makes up Wichita’s most significant share of employment, is also projected to see modest growth in 2023 and 2024. Professional and business services are expected to increase by 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, while education and health services are projected to grow by 0.4% and 0.8%. The leisure and hospitality sector is expected to see the largest growth rate in employment, with a projected increase of 0.7% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.

The government sector is also expected to see employment growth, with an estimated increase of 1.1% in 2023 and a total of 43,424 jobs by 2024.

The Wichita labor market is expected to continue its positive trajectory in 2023 and 2024. The unemployment rate is projected to drop to 3.2% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024, down from 4.6% in 2021. This decrease is due to an estimated increase in employment, which is expected to reach 312,886 in 2023 and 316,586 in 2024.

