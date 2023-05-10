Manufacturer shares plans for 80-acre, $80 million facility in Maize

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry purchased 80 acres in Maize to build a 134,000-square-foot, $80...
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry purchased 80 acres in Maize to build a 134,000-square-foot, $80 million facility.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is expanding its footprint in a big way with the purchase of 80 acres in Maize. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, the nation’s leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings, shared plans to build a new $80 million, 134,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on land in the 5800 block of 119th Street West.

The site was selected due to its “premier access to the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad (K&O), aiding in the company’s production of PVC pies for plumbing and irrigation applications,” Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said in a news release announcing gits plans for the Wichita area.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said the Maize facility will be its seventh plastics plant in the U.S. The company said construction on the manufacturing facility is set to start in January with completion slated for early 2025.

The company’s expansion is expected to create 50 full-time positions in Maize. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said the expansion is possible with local, county and state government support.

“Our laser-sharp focus on supporting businesses and investing in infrastructure continues to drive economic growth in every corner of the state,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Charlotte Pipe and Foundry brings a strong, family-oriented culture coupled with good-paying jobs and benefits to central Kansas. My administration looks forward to supporting the company’s success.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Kansas storms bring much-needed rain, pack punch with damaging hail, wind
A tree damaged a home in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood during a storm Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper involved in Saline County crash
Building You
Workforce Center multi-employer job fair Thursday, May 11, 2023
Don't Fall for It
DA: Amazon scam cost Wichita woman $15,000
Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged