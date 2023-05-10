Manufacturer shares plans for 80-acre, $80 million facility in Maize

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is expanding its footprint in a big way with the purchase of 80 acres in Maize. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, the nation’s leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings, shared plans to build a new $80 million, 134,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on land in the 5800 block of 119th Street West.

The site was selected due to its “premier access to the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad (K&O), aiding in the company’s production of PVC pies for plumbing and irrigation applications,” Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said in a news release announcing gits plans for the Wichita area.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said the Maize facility will be its seventh plastics plant in the U.S. The company said construction on the manufacturing facility is set to start in January with completion slated for early 2025.

The company’s expansion is expected to create 50 full-time positions in Maize. Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said the expansion is possible with local, county and state government support.

“Our laser-sharp focus on supporting businesses and investing in infrastructure continues to drive economic growth in every corner of the state,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Charlotte Pipe and Foundry brings a strong, family-oriented culture coupled with good-paying jobs and benefits to central Kansas. My administration looks forward to supporting the company’s success.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com