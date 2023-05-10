Trooper involved in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a trooper in Saline County.

In a tweet, Trooper Ben Gardner said shortly around 2 p.m., a KHP patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a motorist on westbound I-70, milepost 249.

“Our Trooper is alert and conscious,” said Trooper Ben.

The westbound lanes of I-70 at milepost 249 are closed due to the accident.

Trooper Ben’s tweet did not mention the trooper’s injuries or say whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com