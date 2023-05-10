Trooper involved in Saline County crash

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a trooper in Saline County.

In a tweet, Trooper Ben Gardner said shortly around 2 p.m., a KHP patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a motorist on westbound I-70, milepost 249.

“Our Trooper is alert and conscious,” said Trooper Ben.

The westbound lanes of I-70 at milepost 249 are closed due to the accident.

Trooper Ben’s tweet did not mention the trooper’s injuries or say whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Kansas storms bring much-needed rain, pack punch with damaging hail, wind
A tree damaged a home in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood during a storm Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

Latest News

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
With all that traffic on the road, traveling through it can take a little time.
Wichita’s North Junction moves closer to overhaul
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critically hurt in crash SW of Wichita