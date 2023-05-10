WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Kansas storms bring much-needed rain, pack punch with damaging hail, wind
A tree damaged a home in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood during a storm Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Hundreds of U.S. troops are heading to the southern border ahead of an expected migrant surge
Texas border crisis: U.S troops, more migrants arrive
'Beetlejuice 2' announced with Michael Keaton, Tim Burton returning
An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor recently.
Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year