Workforce Center multi-employer job fair Thursday, May 11, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Center is hosting a multi-employer job fair Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, Wichita KS 67203.

Participating employers include WSU Tech, Sedgwick County, Fiber Dynamics and many more. Check out their brochure below or on their website for all the details.

