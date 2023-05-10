WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of serious injury collision, and speeding for a crash on Kellogg near I-235 on May 7, 2023, that left two people injured.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has been charged in connection to an injury crash on West Kellogg where speeds topped 100 mph.

Police said around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving an overturned Jeep. They arrived on the scene to find two people in the Jeep with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Both people were taken to the for treatment.

Near the Jeep was an unoccupied Dodge Challenger. Witnesses reported seeing this vehicle driving on Kellogg at speeds estimated to be above 100 mph. It was determined that the Dodge rear-ended the Jeep causing the collision. One of the witnesses saw the driver of the Dodge run from the scene.

A short time later officers responded to an unknown EMS call at a hotel on W. Kellogg. They contacted Rakim Dean and determined he was the driver of the Dodge. He was not hurt.

Detectives from the WPD Traffic Unit collected the data from the Dodge’s Event Data Recorder and determined Rakim was driving at 136 mph prior to the crash.

The case was presented on Wednesday to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and Dean was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, and speeding.

