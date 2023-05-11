1 in extremely critical condition following SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - EMS rushed one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting reported near East Sunnybrook Lane and South Rutan street, in the Planeview neighborhood of southeast Wichita.

The shooting was reported a little after 7 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting.

