1 in extremely critical condition following SE Wichita shooting

One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting...
One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting reported in the city's Planeview neighborhood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - EMS rushed one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting reported near East Sunnybrook Lane and South Rutan street, in the Planeview neighborhood of southeast Wichita.

The shooting was reported a little after 7 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting.

