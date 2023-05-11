CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland man fought off a burglar who entered his home while his wife was alone inside Friday, after the husband helped the suspect with car trouble.

“I’ve never had a problem the entire time I’ve been here,” said Verdi Adams. “My wife woke up the last couple nights screaming.”

According to a police report, Khaalis Ricardo Miller, 45, was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail on aggravated burglary charges that same day.

Verdi Adams told WOIO and police that the suspect knocked on the couple’s door around 9:30 a.m., claiming he needed help jumping his car. Angela Adams, Verdi’s wife, told the man that her husband wasn’t home but that she would let him know about the situation when he returned, police said.

Verdi Adams told police he helped Miller when he arrived home, but hours later, Miller came back to the home and started banging on the door.

He insisted that his vehicle still needed work. When Verdi Adams went outside to help, Miller went inside the house and locked the door, according to the victims.

Angela Adams was still inside when Miller started walking upstairs, where she was located.

Surveillance video provided to WOIO by the couple is consistent with the police report.

Verdi Adams said he kicked the door in and started fighting with the suspect, eventually getting him out of the house.

Portions of the altercation are visible on the surveillance footage.

Miller was arrested later that day. He’s due in court in Thursday.

