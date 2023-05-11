Days-old dead body found in Salina identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina police identified a dead body found Monday as that of Jason Latham, a 40-year-old Salina resident.

Police initially said they were investigating the death as suspicious, and on Thursday they said an autopsy was completed and toxicology reports are pending.

Detectives continue to investigate the death and are hoping to learn more about Latham’s whereabouts and activities prior to his death. His body was discovered by a fellow citizen on Monday, but authorities determined he had been dead for several days.

If you know where Latham had been staying, with whom he has been associating, or with whom he may have had contact after April 18, 2023, contact Detective Aaron Carswell or Sgt. Kyle Tonniges with the Salina Police Department Detective Division at (785) 826-7210.

