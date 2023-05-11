Evening severe threat continues

Hail, high winds, and a brief tornado possible
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evening storms are still expected to produce some gusty winds and hail, but a few tornadoes do remain possible up until 9pm. Most of the activity will move from south to north, and late into the night, severe weather should begin to trail off for the region.

Friday brings a day of sunshine for central and eastern Kansas, but more clouds will linger in the west with highs warming into the 80s. The exception will be northwest Kansas where highs may only end up in the 70s. The wind will be a little gusty from the southwest.

Look for a mild weekend and mainly dry. Although some sprinkles or brief rain showers will be possible in extreme southern Kansas, the bulk of the weekend is shaping up dry and rather quiet.

Next week looks dry as well as temperatures go from the 70s early in the week back to the 80s by Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; a bit breezy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 58.

Sat: High: 80 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 60 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 57 Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

