Former Wichita police captain charged with computer crimes appears in court

Former Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson made an official appearance in court on...
Former Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson made an official appearance in court on Thursday. He's charged with eight counts of computer crimes.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A retired Wichita police officer arrested for computer crimes made a first appearance in court on Thursday. Wendell Nicholson is charged with eight felony counts.

FactFinder 12 first learned about Nicholson’s connection with several different accusations of sharing confidential police documents in October of last year. FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker emailed back and forth with the city and WPD, asking when this information would become public.

Charges were filed against him in March, a day after he retired. The counts involve sharing confidential information with two or three people outside of law enforcement who are not suspected to be involved in any of the cases.

Nicholson is out on bond. His next court date is set for May 25.

