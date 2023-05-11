Kansas expected to see steady job growth through 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is expected to see stable job growth through 2024, but at a slower pace than last year even as the state prepares for two large manufacturing projects, Panasonic and Integra Technologies.

The forecast has the state adding about 9,000 jobs this year, an increase of 0.6 percent, and nearly 11,500 in 2024, a 0.8 percent increase.

This is from the Wichita State Center for Economic Development and Business Research’s employment forecast released Wednesday morning. The center’s director, Jeremy Hill, said the forecasted job growth is slower than the last few years but still shows promising growth.

While more jobs are being added, Hill said it will still be a tight labor market.

One of the industries with the strongest job growth is durable goods manufacturing. With Integra Technologies planning for 2,000 new jobs in Wichita for a semiconductor manufacturing plant, Hill says a lot of other manufacturing firms are looking to hire. He said that a couple years ago, there were 3,500 more manufacturing jobs than today, so that is one area of focus.

Bringing them back in is what we need to do,” Hill said. “That will solve most of that Integra, however, they want around 2,000 jobs, plus aerospace needs a lot more than 2,000, that pinch there means that wages have to go up and we really need to resoak and bring people into this market.”

Hill said that something that could jeopardize this forecast and the positive outlook is the debt-ceiling deadlock that, if no action is taken, would have a detrimental affect on the economy.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com