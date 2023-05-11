Kansas students end school year with a little fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some students are ending the school year with a little fun.

On Wednesday, Hoxie students participated in the Hoxie Bike Rodeo riding their bikes to school. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department also assisted by teaching students about bicycle safety and bicycle laws.

On Thursday in Valley Center, the seniors enjoyed their traditional lawnmower parade to mark their last day of school! The parade also included other forms of transportation.

