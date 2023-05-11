Kansas students end school year with a little fun

Seniors at Valley Center used alternative modes of transporation to arrive at school on their last day of school on Thursday.(Valley Center Public Schools USD 262)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some students are ending the school year with a little fun.

On Wednesday, Hoxie students participated in the Hoxie Bike Rodeo riding their bikes to school. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department also assisted by teaching students about bicycle safety and bicycle laws.

On Thursday in Valley Center, the seniors enjoyed their traditional lawnmower parade to mark their last day of school! The parade also included other forms of transportation.

How are you finishing up the school year? Show us by submitting your photos and video here: https://www.kwch.com/community/user-content/

