Kelly signs bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that decriminalized fentanyl test strips.
Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that decriminalized fentanyl test strips.(Governor Laura Kelly)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined legislators in Shawnee Thursday to sign Senate Bill 174, an initiative which aims to decriminalize fentanyl test strips.

That bill, and the decriminalization of test strips which can detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances, is designed to help prevent overdose deaths in Kansas.

“Overdoses caused by fentanyl have devastated communities across Kansas and the nation,” Kelly said. “By decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, we are providing the resources needed to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemic so that families and loves ones no longer have to feel the pain of a preventable death.”

READ MORE: Fentanyl pills, powder, more taken off Midwest streets during DEA operation

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 100,000 people have died in 2021 from a drug overdose, the most recorded in a single year in U.S. history. 2023 was the third year a bill has been introduced in the Kansas Legislature to decriminalize fentanyl test strips.

Legislators on both sides have voiced support for the bill.

“The fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities,” Rep. Stephen Owens (R-Hesston) said Thursday in a state-issued release. “Senate Bill 174 represents our first steps in working together to fight this terrible drug.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Kansas Highway Patrol
Truck crashes into Kansas trooper in Saline County
Wichita police arrested 24-year-old Angel Lara, 24, of Wichita, on charges of second degree...
Police use FLOCK to locate, arrest suspect in SE Wichita deadly shooting
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry purchased 80 acres in Maize to build a 134,000-square-foot, $80...
Manufacturer shares plans for 80-acre, $80 million facility in Maize

Latest News

Jason Latham.
Days-old dead body found in Salina identified
Wichita Transit offers free bus rides during this dangerous stretch of triple-digit...
Wichita Transit to provide free rides for youth this summer
Stamp Out Hunger food drive
Wichita-area letter carriers set for 31st annual food drive
SE Wichita shooitng
Man killed in SE Wichita shooting