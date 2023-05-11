LaMunyon recognized for giving federal officer his start in law enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Maize city administrator Richard LaMunyon is retiring at the end of the year.

He was Wichita’s police chief for several years, and on Wednesday he was surprised with a blast from the past.

Tom Masters, a retired federal law enforcement officer, began his career in Wichita as the first Asian police officer in the city. He credits his career to LaMunyon for hiring him back in the 1970s. He presented an award to LaMunyon for giving him his start.

“He realized the important of having diversity, and with the new immigrant population from southeast Asia after the vietnam war, chief, you can’t believe, i know how forsighted you are,” Masters said at the presentation. “You instigated the neighborhood watch programs, and working with community, with community policing that was all of your idea.”

