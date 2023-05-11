Nonprofit ‘Treehouse’ seeking clothing donations for young children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A community nonprofit is asking for donations to help mothers in and around Wichita.

“The Treehouse,” which offers education and parenting support, says it’s in need of new and new-like clothing for infants and young children ahead of the summer. They also said they go through a lot of baby wipes.

“Those needs are more evident right now with inflation, rising costs,” said Treehouse executive director Karey Padding. “We have anywhere from 250 to 350 visits to The Treehouse per month from moms.”

The group says they’re always taking donations. You can make your donation here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com