NW Kansas storms produce tornado, torrential rain, damaging winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An active night for severe weather in northwest Kansas produced at least one tornado near the Sheridan/Decatur County line and dumped torrential rain in the Colby area in Thomas County. A second tornado warning accompanied a storm that impacted portions of Graham and Sheridan counties with an area of rotation reported south of Hoxie.

Earlier in the night, a tornado warning that began in Sheridan County intensified as it gradually moved east. There were reports of at least one tornado touching down east of Selden. Viewer-submitted video showed circulation and lowering in the clouds just east of town.

Troy Ochsner was live as a dangerous storm moved into the Selden area.

A photo taken south and east of Selden showed a pair of funnels hanging from a wall cloud. The storm also produced potentially damaging straight-line winds of more than 70 miles per hour and hail up to about the size of golf balls. The largest hail reports came with a storm north of Selden.

As Wednesday evening rolls into night, Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan and Thomas counties are under a flash flood warning. At about 6:40 p.m., one to three inches of rain had fallen in areas that include Decatur County, southeastern Rawlins County, northwestern Sheridan County and northeastern Thomas County. Two miles east of Selden, law enforcement reported water over the roadways.

