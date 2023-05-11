NW Kansas storms produce tornado, torrential rain, damaging winds

A photo from Sheridan County, Kansas shows a pair of funnels with a tornado-producing storm...
A photo from Sheridan County, Kansas shows a pair of funnels with a tornado-producing storm near Selden.(Taylor Lemman)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An active night for severe weather in northwest Kansas produced at least one tornado near the Sheridan/Decatur County line and dumped torrential rain in the Colby area in Thomas County. A second tornado warning accompanied a storm that impacted portions of Graham and Sheridan counties with an area of rotation reported south of Hoxie.

Earlier in the night, a tornado warning that began in Sheridan County intensified as it gradually moved east. There were reports of at least one tornado touching down east of Selden. Viewer-submitted video showed circulation and lowering in the clouds just east of town.

Troy Ochsner was live as a dangerous storm moved into the Selden area.

A photo taken south and east of Selden showed a pair of funnels hanging from a wall cloud. The storm also produced potentially damaging straight-line winds of more than 70 miles per hour and hail up to about the size of golf balls. The largest hail reports came with a storm north of Selden.

As Wednesday evening rolls into night, Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan and Thomas counties are under a flash flood warning. At about 6:40 p.m., one to three inches of rain had fallen in areas that include Decatur County, southeastern Rawlins County, northwestern Sheridan County and northeastern Thomas County. Two miles east of Selden, law enforcement reported water over the roadways.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Kansas storms bring much-needed rain, pack punch with damaging hail, wind
A tree damaged a home in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood during a storm Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

Latest News

suspect truck in W. Wichita shop break-in
Thieves steal $15K worth of parts from custom car shop in W. Wichita
One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting...
Man in extremely critical condition following SE Wichita shooting
tornadic storm near Selden
Witness shows tornado-producing storm near Selden
Motorists recounts crash involving trooper in Saline County