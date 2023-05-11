Thieves steal $15K worth of parts from custom car shop in W. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For Mike Ratley, owning his own custom car shop is a dream that’s become a reality. Recently, thieves damaged the dream, breaking into the west Wichita shop and stealing about $15,000 worth of custom parts.

“I thought I was done. I thought they cleaned out everything,” said Ratley, owner of Mike’s Rod and Kustom in west Wichita. “I figured that I would be closing up shop, find me something else to do.”

He said a little before 4 a.m. Monday, surveillance footage shows a truck pulling up to the shop, right in front of the front door.

Among parts taken were two sets of wheels, tires and a welder.

“I found out my the neighbor calling me saying, ‘hey, your front door is busted out. You need to come here and check it out,’” Rackley said.

He said the getaway vehicle appears to be a late 80s to early 90s Dodge Ram pickup. The truck is charcoal-colored with a red stripe down the side, a chrome toolbox in the bed and possibly some running boards.

Rackley is using social media and the lowrider community to help him find his stolen items.

“I’m pretty sure they will be found, whether they’re on a vehicle or not. The lowrider community is pretty tightknit,” he said.

Wednesday night, 12 News received a call with information that the suspect pickup matches the description of a truck reportedly stolen. That call came from owners of a truck who believe the pickup stolen form them was used by thieves who broke into Rackley’s shop.

Anyone with information about the early-Monday-morning-shop-break-in should call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

