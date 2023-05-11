Severe storm strikes town of Weskan

WESKAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wallace County Sheriff confirms the town of Weskan has sustained significant damage after a tornado warning was reported in the area Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Marshall Unruh said the damage reports include the roof of a school building being partially blown off, a toppled grain bin, windows blown out and downed trees.

Storm Team 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

