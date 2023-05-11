Weather Alert: severe storms statewide today

Before the storms arrive, expect a warm and muggy Thursday
severe outlook
severe outlook(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms have come to a stop, but we have one more round of rain and storms to get through today before we are storm-free on Friday into the weekend.

The main part of the storm system will move across Kansas today setting the stage for statewide showers and storms, many of which will be severe. Expect the activity to get started over western Kansas after 10 am, and then move east during the afternoon and evening. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible today, especially over central Kansas.

The best chance of storms in the Wichita area will take place between 5 pm and 10 pm. While, the greatest risk of severe weather is west and south of Wichita, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain is possible, if not likely in the city.

Expect a cooling trend as we head into the weekend as highs in the 80s on Friday fall into the 70s on Mother’s Day. Rain has been added to the forecast on Sunday as a weather maker moves across Oklahoma. However, severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; storms likely late, some possibly severe. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 80

Tonight: Evening storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 59. High: 80. Increasing clouds, cooler.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 76. Mostly cloudy; rain possible in the afternoon.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 77. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 81. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Kansas Highway Patrol
Truck crashes into Kansas trooper in Saline County
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting...
Man dies from injuries in SE Wichita shooting
Don't Fall for It
DA: Amazon scam cost Wichita woman $15,000

Latest News

Thursday severe weather will include most of the state
Weather Alert Day - Thursday
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
Chances for severe weather will be focused over the west.
Wednesday and Thursday look active for parts of the Plains
Severe weather outlook across Kansas.
Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon