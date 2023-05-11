Weather Alert: severe storms statewide today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms have come to a stop, but we have one more round of rain and storms to get through today before we are storm-free on Friday into the weekend.

The main part of the storm system will move across Kansas today setting the stage for statewide showers and storms, many of which will be severe. Expect the activity to get started over western Kansas after 10 am, and then move east during the afternoon and evening. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible today, especially over central Kansas.

The best chance of storms in the Wichita area will take place between 5 pm and 10 pm. While, the greatest risk of severe weather is west and south of Wichita, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain is possible, if not likely in the city.

Expect a cooling trend as we head into the weekend as highs in the 80s on Friday fall into the 70s on Mother’s Day. Rain has been added to the forecast on Sunday as a weather maker moves across Oklahoma. However, severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; storms likely late, some possibly severe. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 80

Tonight: Evening storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 59. High: 80. Increasing clouds, cooler.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 76. Mostly cloudy; rain possible in the afternoon.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 77. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 81. Mostly sunny.

