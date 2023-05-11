Wichita-area letter carriers set for 31st annual food drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Air Capital Branch 201 announced its 31st Stamp out Hunger food drive for this Saturday

The Stamp out Hunger food drive, which aims to bring community members together to address food insecurity, has collected 1.9 billion pounds of food in the last 30 years. With the collective effort and generosity of participants, this initiative has helped countless individuals and families access vital nutrition during times of hardship.

For more information on how to participate in the Stamp out Hunger food drive or to learn more about the National Association of Letter Carriers’ efforts, you can visit this link. To donate, you can put a non-perishable food item in a bag by your mailbox, and your letter carrier will deliver it to a local food bank.

The need for food donations is great. More than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

