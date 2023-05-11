Wichita man sentenced for groping women at Towne East in 2021

Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual assaults that occurred on Thursday.(KWCH 12/Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been sentenced after sexually assaulting three women in one day during the summer of 2021.

District Judge Faith Maughan sentenced Andrew Jones, 28 of Wichita, to 95 months in prison. On July 1, 2021, Jones grabbed three women inside and outside of Towne East. After the assaults at Towne East, a woman was removing groceries from her car on E. Morris Street when a man grabbed her in a sexual manner. The woman yelled for her husband, who chased the man before he stopped and pointed a knife at the husband.

The same day, an officer spotted a man wearing a gray hoodie and shorts who matched the description of the suspect in the sexual assaults. The officer chased the man for more than a mile before he entered a house in the 8000 block of E. Gilbert. When the suspect threatened to shoot the officer, he backed off. Other officers later entered the home and arrested Jones.

On March 9th, Jones pled no contest to attempted rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and criminal threat. Along with the prison sentence, Judge Maughan Wednesday ordered Jones to serve lifetime post release and registration. Lifetime post release requires the Department of Corrections to watch him the rest of his life. Jones is subject to conditions on the release. If he violates those conditions, he could be sent back to prison.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Kansas Highway Patrol
Truck crashes into Kansas trooper in Saline County
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting...
Man dies from injuries in SE Wichita shooting
Don't Fall for It
DA: Amazon scam cost Wichita woman $15,000

Latest News

Does It Work
Does It Work?The FurDozer
The FurDozer promises to remove hair that your cat or dog sheds from all sorts of surfaces.
Does It Work? The FurDozer
He was Wichita’s police chief for several years, and on Wednesday he was surprised with a blast...
LaMunyon recognized for giving federal officer his start in law enforcement
He was Wichita’s police chief for several years, and on Wednesday he was surprised with a blast...
LaMunyon recognized for giving federal officer his start in law enforcement