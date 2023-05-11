Wichita man sentenced for groping women at Towne East in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been sentenced after sexually assaulting three women in one day during the summer of 2021.

District Judge Faith Maughan sentenced Andrew Jones, 28 of Wichita, to 95 months in prison. On July 1, 2021, Jones grabbed three women inside and outside of Towne East. After the assaults at Towne East, a woman was removing groceries from her car on E. Morris Street when a man grabbed her in a sexual manner. The woman yelled for her husband, who chased the man before he stopped and pointed a knife at the husband.

The same day, an officer spotted a man wearing a gray hoodie and shorts who matched the description of the suspect in the sexual assaults. The officer chased the man for more than a mile before he entered a house in the 8000 block of E. Gilbert. When the suspect threatened to shoot the officer, he backed off. Other officers later entered the home and arrested Jones.

On March 9th, Jones pled no contest to attempted rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and criminal threat. Along with the prison sentence, Judge Maughan Wednesday ordered Jones to serve lifetime post release and registration. Lifetime post release requires the Department of Corrections to watch him the rest of his life. Jones is subject to conditions on the release. If he violates those conditions, he could be sent back to prison.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com