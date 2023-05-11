Wichita police respond to spike in car break-ins, thefts on city’s west side

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A surge in vehicle break-ins in west Wichita prompts reminders for protecting property. Wichita police are investigating at least 13 vehicle break-ins centered around neighborhoods north and west of the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Police said many of the break-ins are due to doors being unlocked with valuables in plain sight. KWCH Personal Protection Expert Joe recalls having a new car stolen from him more than three decades ago. He got the then-new 1986 Z-28 Chevy Camaro back, but it was totaled.

Since then, the retired detective has been more aware of what he leaves in plain sight.

“It’s a good practice to bring your valuables into the house, keep your garage door closed at all times,” he said.

Northwest Wichita residents living near 29th and Tyler have captured footage of people breaking into vehicles or attempting to do so. It’s a problem that’s persisted over several months.

Security cameras can help police identify possible thieves. Schillaci recommends getting one, if possible.

“You can’t imagine how much better I sleep at night, knowing that every night before we go to bed, I turn (to my wife) and say, ‘did you arm our cameras?’” Every single night,” he said.

Schillaci also advises building trust with neighbors, getting to know them, exchanging contact information and establishing a watch group.

