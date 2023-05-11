Wichita Transit to provide free rides for youth this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit is offering free, unlimited transit rides on all regular bus routes and paratransit service during the summer through its RIDE summer program.

From May 27 through Aug. 31, youth 18 years of age and younger may ride Wichita Transit routes for free by showing Transit drivers their 2022-2023 school year student ID.

Any area youth without a student ID may obtain a free youth ID between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the downtown Wichita Transit Center, 214 S. Topeka. Age or student verification is required to obtain a youth ID.

A free online trip planner, information on how to use bus service, and bus route and schedule information is available at wichitatransit.org or by visiting the Downtown Transit Center located at 214 S. Topeka. For general questions, please call (316) 265-7221.

