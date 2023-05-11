Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The revamped edition of the Zambezi Zinger finally has an opening day at Worlds of Fun.

The theme park announced Thursday that the First Rider Expedition benefiting Big Slick is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, May 25. Thirty-two winners were selected for the First Rider competition, all of which were drawn from a pool of nearly 1,000 entrants.

READ MORE: Worlds of Fun legend to make a comeback this year

Those 32 winners will be the first public riders of Zambezi Zinger. Later that day, the park will also host an exclusive Season Passholder Preview experience from 6-10 p.m.

Those passholders will be able to ride Zambezi Zinger before it opens to the general public on Friday, May 26 when the park opens at 11 a.m.

The Zambezi Zinger is a steel-wood hybrid roller coaster featuring two groundbreaking pieces of technology: dynamic Infinity Flyer trains and GCI Titan Track.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.