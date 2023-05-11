Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger

Zambezi Zinger
Zambezi Zinger(Worlds of Fun)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The revamped edition of the Zambezi Zinger finally has an opening day at Worlds of Fun.

The theme park announced Thursday that the First Rider Expedition benefiting Big Slick is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, May 25. Thirty-two winners were selected for the First Rider competition, all of which were drawn from a pool of nearly 1,000 entrants.

READ MORE: Worlds of Fun legend to make a comeback this year

Those 32 winners will be the first public riders of Zambezi Zinger. Later that day, the park will also host an exclusive Season Passholder Preview experience from 6-10 p.m.

Those passholders will be able to ride Zambezi Zinger before it opens to the general public on Friday, May 26 when the park opens at 11 a.m.

The Zambezi Zinger is a steel-wood hybrid roller coaster featuring two groundbreaking pieces of technology: dynamic Infinity Flyer trains and GCI Titan Track.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Kansas Highway Patrol
Truck crashes into Kansas trooper in Saline County
One person was taken to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting...
Man dies from injuries in SE Wichita shooting
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry purchased 80 acres in Maize to build a 134,000-square-foot, $80...
Manufacturer shares plans for 80-acre, $80 million facility in Maize

Latest News

Seniors at Valley Center used alternative modes of transporation to arrive at school on their...
Kansas students end school year with a little fun
Does It Work
Does It Work?The FurDozer
The FurDozer promises to remove hair that your cat or dog sheds from all sorts of surfaces.
Does It Work? The FurDozer
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Wichita man sentenced for groping women at Towne East in 2021