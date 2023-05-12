Cleanup effort picks up in Weskan day after tornado

With help from surrounding communities, people of the small northwest Kansas town of Weskan...
With help from surrounding communities, people of the small northwest Kansas town of Weskan spent Friday cleaning up after a destructive tornado tore through the area.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESKAN, Kan. (KWCH) - With help from surrounding communities, people of the small northwest Kansas town of Weskan spent Friday cleaning up after a destructive tornado tore through the area, leaving extensive damage in its wake, including to Weskan’s K-12 school.

Caption

Once Thursday night’s storm cleared and people in Weskan got a look at the damage left behind, it didn’t take long for work to being to fix the town of about 130 people.

“After the big storm [Thursday] night, we decided we would get a bunch of people together and clean up the aftereffects of it,” Weskan resident Tracy Cox said.

The tornado destroyed some things that, even with time, won’t be easy to fix.

Volunteers spent a few weeks building bleachers in preparation for Weskan High School’s graduation. A fundraising effort helped to pay for the new bleaches that only lasted about a week before Thursday night’s tornado toppled them.

“A lot of sadness for all the volunteer hours that went into those bleachers, and in just one moment being torn apart,” Weskan resident Kari Cox said.

At the school, the storm ripped off part of the building’s roof and broke windows. Elsewhere in town, the tornado caused property damage to homes and vehicles. While there’s a lot of work ahead, the mood overall is positive as there were no reports of serious injuries.

“We’re thankful that everyone is okay,” Kari Cox said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages Weskan school, graduation plans uncertain

Most Read

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s
Deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita
Jason Latham.
Days-old dead body found in Salina identified
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages Weskan school, graduation plans uncertain

Latest News

Chase County HS senior Chase Budke overcame a traumatic injury to get back on the field.
Chase County teen keeps sports dreams alive despite life-altering injuries
12 News
Update: Wichita teen reported missing found safe
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kingman
Puppy rescued by Hodgeman County Sheriff.
Hodgeman County Sheriff rescues puppy found in dumpster