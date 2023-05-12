Cleanup effort picks up in Weskan day after tornado

WESKAN, Kan. (KWCH) - With help from surrounding communities, people of the small northwest Kansas town of Weskan spent Friday cleaning up after a destructive tornado tore through the area, leaving extensive damage in its wake, including to Weskan’s K-12 school.

Once Thursday night’s storm cleared and people in Weskan got a look at the damage left behind, it didn’t take long for work to being to fix the town of about 130 people.

“After the big storm [Thursday] night, we decided we would get a bunch of people together and clean up the aftereffects of it,” Weskan resident Tracy Cox said.

The tornado destroyed some things that, even with time, won’t be easy to fix.

Volunteers spent a few weeks building bleachers in preparation for Weskan High School’s graduation. A fundraising effort helped to pay for the new bleaches that only lasted about a week before Thursday night’s tornado toppled them.

“A lot of sadness for all the volunteer hours that went into those bleachers, and in just one moment being torn apart,” Weskan resident Kari Cox said.

At the school, the storm ripped off part of the building’s roof and broke windows. Elsewhere in town, the tornado caused property damage to homes and vehicles. While there’s a lot of work ahead, the mood overall is positive as there were no reports of serious injuries.

“We’re thankful that everyone is okay,” Kari Cox said.

