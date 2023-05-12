Hodgeman County Sheriff rescues puppy found in dumpster

Puppy rescued by Hodgeman County Sheriff.
Puppy rescued by Hodgeman County Sheriff.(Hodgeman County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker wrote on Facebook that he rescued a puppy from a dumpster behind Elk Plaza.

Walker said he and his wife aided the puppy and took it to the vet, where he was treated back to health. “He will do just fine(,) thank goodness,” Walker wrote.

Walker encouraged everyone in the county to check trash cans to make sure no more puppies have been discarded, and for anyone who lives near Elk Plaza to check their doorbell or surveillance camera.

“Anything seen, please contact my office as I will ... be filing charges on whoever did this cruel act,” Walker wrote.

Train blockages causing concern in Caldwell
Train blockages causing concern in Caldwell
