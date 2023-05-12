Hodgeman County Sheriff rescues puppy found in dumpster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker wrote on Facebook that he rescued a puppy from a dumpster behind Elk Plaza.

Walker said he and his wife aided the puppy and took it to the vet, where he was treated back to health. “He will do just fine(,) thank goodness,” Walker wrote.

Walker encouraged everyone in the county to check trash cans to make sure no more puppies have been discarded, and for anyone who lives near Elk Plaza to check their doorbell or surveillance camera.

“Anything seen, please contact my office as I will ... be filing charges on whoever did this cruel act,” Walker wrote.

