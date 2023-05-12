Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
Jason Latham.
Days-old dead body found in Salina identified
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s
Deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages Weskan school, graduation plans uncertain

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says
FILE - The University of Utah campus is viewed from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City,...
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
Body found in Arby's freezer