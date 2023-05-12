Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If moths have swarmed in large numbers around your home or neighborhood, you’re not alone. Viewers have been reaching out to 12 News about the large number of these nocturnal insects covering people’s homes and sneaking inside. If you don’t like bugs, it can be like a scene from a horror movie.

Sean Liike is among those who for the past few days, has seen moths congesting the area outside of his family’s west Wichita home.

“When my wife would come out the door in the morning to go to work that there were all these moths inside here,” Liike said, pointing to the front door and screen door of his house. “We had a wreath at one point up here that we left up all year round, and we kind of noticed there were some eggs and stuff in there, so we removed that.”

Liike shared a video from his doorbell camera showing at night the eclipse - what a group of moths is called - swarming the front of his house.

“There are no street lights, and it’s like I don’t understand what’s attracting them. We shut all the lights off, and you saw on that video, they were just everywhere,” he said.

Although an unwelcomed visitor, the biggest issue they present is just the nuisance.

They’re called army cutworm moths, said Raymond Cloyd, Ph.D. He’s a K-State professor and extension specialist of horticulture and entomology.

“Perfect storm. When you read the literature, about every 10 to 15 years is when these outbreaks occur, and that would be about right; I can remember the last time we had this,” said Dr. Cloyd.

Dr. Cloyd said it is common in other insect species where there will be cycles where there’s a large swell of the bugs.

He said, “Elm leaf beetle was really bad last year in Wichita.”

This is also part of the army cutworm moths’ life cycle, where they emerge from the pupating stage into moths. The larva form hibernates in the soil during the winter and, in early spring, feeds on alfalfa and winter wheat before pupation. They emerge this time of year.

“Insects are cold-blooded, so they respond favorably to higher temperatures, and we’ve had some higher temperatures recently. It’s based on relative growing degrees days - GDDs -, and it’s a cumulative throughout the year, so the growing degree day units that are necessary for the adults to emerge from a pupa must of occurred, so that’s why we’re getting them,” said Dr. Cloyd. “Temperature is what drives many insect populations that are out there.”

Army cutworm moths live on flower nectar, so they not known to cause a lot of damage.

They can be quite an annoyance. While at night, they’re around lights; during the day, they seek dark places to hide. That is why many can be found crammed into the doorframes of homes, garages and cars.

“It’s bad you can’t even walk out to the vehicles without getting kind of swarmed by them. Even they get in my camper; they get in the garage. We had the garage door shut last night and the outside door, and we went inside, and we came back out, and there were like a dozen moths in there,” said Liike.

The moths could be around for a bit longer but will either die off or migrate west to Colorado and summer in the mountains before returning to the plains in the fall.

“In that region of the United States, the army cutworm [moths] is a food source for grizzly bears,” said Dr. Cloyd. “They do serve a function.”

Prevention is the primary way to address army cutworm moths by sealing around doors and windows to keep them from getting inside. Also, reducing or turning off any unnecessary lights inside and outside the house can prevent the worms from being attracted to your property.

Liike said, “They’re kind of a nuisance for everyday activities if you’re just trying to get around cause they’ll get on you.”

