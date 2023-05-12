Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 31-year-old Wichita man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on I-235 in west Wichita.

Ryan Tholen was riding southbound at a high speed in the left lane at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When the road went to one lane at mile marker 6.6 due to construction, Tholen swerved into the closed right lane and struck a cut out section in the road. Tholen lost control of his motorcycle and struck a second cut out section at mile marker 6.

Tholen was ejected, coming to a stop in the closed right lane.

Tholen was taken to St. Francis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

