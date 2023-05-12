Rolling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial displayed in Great Bend

The Vietnam Memorial Wall replica displayed in Great Bend, Kansas
(KWCH)
By Austin Morton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wall That Heals is a rolling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. In its travels, the replica wall allows people to pay their respects to those who died serving their country during the conflict in southeast Asia. This week, The Wall That Heals is in Great Bend, bringing community members out to show their support.

The replica that travels across the country every year hadn’t been in Kansas since 2017.

“The Wall That Heals is a wall that helps those that were killed in Vietnam to be recognized and get the recognition that they sorely need,” said The Wall That Heals/Great Bend Leadership Committee Chairman Larry Parsons. Parsons, a Vietnam veteran, helped to bring the wall to Great Bend. He said he did so to keep a promise.

“I went to Vietnam with a classmate, went to basic training with a classmate and he was killed in Vietnam. So, at that point, I kind of made a vow that I would never forget,” Parsons said.

Those gathered in Great Bend to see The Wall That Heals say the replica gives them the chance in their own community to honor those that served.

“I’ve seen this replica many times. I’ve seen the real one several times. We know no one on the wall, but we come to support those that do know someone on the wall,” said Casondra Stephens, retired form service in the U.S. Navy.

Vietnam veteran David Brabander touched on the importance of honoring men and women who served.

“We just need to pay respects to all of them. All the vets need to be respected, past and present,” he said.

