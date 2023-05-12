Toasty temps today, then a cooler weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms have come to a stop, and we are storm-free for the foreseeable future. Morning temperatures in the middle 60s will soar into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front moving across Kansas later today into the night will send our temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday, or a few degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow morning will slowly turn cloudy as another storm system heads our way.

While the bulk of the rain on Sunday will stay in Oklahoma, some showers are possible over (mainly) southern Kansas on Mother’s Day afternoon and evening. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

Looking ahead… while most of next week looks unusually quiet (for middle May) and warm, we have our eye on storm system that could bring some storms back to Kansas on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-15. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/E 5-15. High: 83.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 75. Mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 77. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 78. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com