Train blockages causing concern in Caldwell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stories of stopped trains blocking streets are prevalent across the nation, including right here in Kansas. One of those places is Caldwell, where the stoppages are causing more than just normal frustrations.

The people in Caldwell are thrilled with the hospital that was built just on the other side of the railroad tracks and a sign that is supposed to point people in its direction. But sometimes the sign means nothing because the tracks are blocked by a train.

“We’ve been dealing with train stoppage as long as I can remember,” Caldwell resident Chuck Tyler said. “It was something we lived with. It’s also a little bit harder now that the hospital is on the other side of the tracks.”

For years, Tyler said, the train stoppages were just something Caldwell residents just had to live with. Now, that no longer feels like an option.

Parents like Maci Dvorak say it’s a frightening thought that if there’s an emergency, you might have to wait longer than expected to reach the hospital.

“Every one in a while there will be a train there for so long that it gets kind of scary if you can make it there or not,” she said. “It’s concerning for me if there was something wrong with (my daughter) then I would want to make sure I could get there in a timely manner.”

As of late, getting anywhere east of Caldwell is far from timely.

“The other day, I don’t know why they didn’t break the train and leave it so it had an opening, because it was on the tracks for over eight hours, some people said,” Tyler said.

So for now, the people of Caldwell will have to wait and hope that if there is an emergency, there’s no train.

“It’s a very bad deal,” Tyler said. “The hospital is great, we need the hospital. That’s where it had to be built. I mean, there’s no way it could’ve been built anywhere else.”

