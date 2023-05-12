Warm weekend with isolated rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm this weekend with a few showers possible late Saturday and into Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening east of a line from El Dorado to Winfield. Any storms that develop could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s over western Kansas with 80s over eastern Kansas.

Scattered rain showers will begin to move out of Oklahoma and into southern Kansas during the evening with activity continuing to spread north into the night.

Isolated rain showers will remain possible throughout the day on Sunday, but not everyone will see rain, and it will not rain all day. It will be mild Sunday with highs in the 70s.

We will have quiet weather into the start of next week with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s.

Our next chance for more organized thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as a cold front moves into northern Kansas. Storms will develop over northern Kansas and spread south into the evening. Some storms may be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 63

Sun: High: 77 Cloudy with isolated showers.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

