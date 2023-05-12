Warm weekend with isolated rain

Chance of rain late Saturday through Sunday
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm this weekend with a few showers possible late Saturday and into Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening east of a line from El Dorado to Winfield. Any storms that develop could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s over western Kansas with 80s over eastern Kansas.

Scattered rain showers will begin to move out of Oklahoma and into southern Kansas during the evening with activity continuing to spread north into the night.

Isolated rain showers will remain possible throughout the day on Sunday, but not everyone will see rain, and it will not rain all day. It will be mild Sunday with highs in the 70s.

We will have quiet weather into the start of next week with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s.

Our next chance for more organized thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as a cold front moves into northern Kansas. Storms will develop over northern Kansas and spread south into the evening. Some storms may be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 85

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 63

Sun: High: 77 Cloudy with isolated showers.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s
Deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita
Jason Latham.
Days-old dead body found in Salina identified
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages Weskan school, graduation plans uncertain

Latest News

rain chances
Toasty temps today, then a cooler weekend
A few storms Friday will be southeast of the Turnpike.
Storm chances shift east Friday
Severe weather outlook across Kansas Thursday.
Weather alert day: Another round of severe storms Thursday
severe outlook
Weather Alert: severe storms statewide today