Wichita panel finds mayor violated ethics policy

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita’s ethics panel found that Mayor Brandon Whipple violated the city’s ethics policy during an encounter with a Wichita police officer last September during a neighborhood cleanup event.

The board ruled 4-0 that Whipple violated policy during the exchange caught on camera. In the video obtained by FactFinder 12, witnesses said an officer tried to stop Whipple from cutting in line at the cleanup event.

In the footage, timestamped Sept. 24 just after 3 p.m., Whipple is attempting to dump trash at the event. A Wichita city leader and some WPD members told 12 News that Whipple attempted to “cut in line” at the cleanup, driving around other people who were waiting.

During the interaction with the officer, the video shows Whipple calling City Manager Robert Layton. Layton asked if Whipple can get through the line and the officer denies him.

Whipple acknowledged the panel’s ruling and released the following statement.

“I appreciate the work of the ethics board in reviewing this matter. I accept responsibility for my actions and apologize for any disappointment or distraction that this has caused. I have learned from this experience and am committed to moving forward with integrity and a renewed determination to continue my work for the people of Wichita.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 24-year-old Angel Lara, 24, of Wichita, on charges of second degree...
Police use FLOCK to locate, arrest suspect in SE Wichita deadly shooting
Rakim Dean was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of...
WPD: Speeds reached up to 136 mph in Kellogg crash, driver charged
Kansas Highway Patrol
Truck crashes into Kansas trooper in Saline County
A photo from Sheridan County, Kansas shows a pair of funnels with a tornado-producing storm...
NW Kansas storms produce tornado, torrential rain, damaging winds
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry purchased 80 acres in Maize to build a 134,000-square-foot, $80...
Manufacturer shares plans for 80-acre, $80 million facility in Maize

Latest News

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swam Kansas homes
The Vietnam Memorial Wall replica displayed in Great Bend, Kansas
Rolling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial displayed in Great Bend
A damaging storm moved through the town of Weskan Thursday night ripping the roof off of a...
Weskan storm damage