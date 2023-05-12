Wichita panel finds mayor violated ethics policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita’s ethics panel found that Mayor Brandon Whipple violated the city’s ethics policy during an encounter with a Wichita police officer last September during a neighborhood cleanup event.

The board ruled 4-0 that Whipple violated policy during the exchange caught on camera. In the video obtained by FactFinder 12, witnesses said an officer tried to stop Whipple from cutting in line at the cleanup event.

In the footage, timestamped Sept. 24 just after 3 p.m., Whipple is attempting to dump trash at the event. A Wichita city leader and some WPD members told 12 News that Whipple attempted to “cut in line” at the cleanup, driving around other people who were waiting.

During the interaction with the officer, the video shows Whipple calling City Manager Robert Layton. Layton asked if Whipple can get through the line and the officer denies him.

Whipple acknowledged the panel’s ruling and released the following statement.

“I appreciate the work of the ethics board in reviewing this matter. I accept responsibility for my actions and apologize for any disappointment or distraction that this has caused. I have learned from this experience and am committed to moving forward with integrity and a renewed determination to continue my work for the people of Wichita.”

