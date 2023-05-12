Wichita police ask for help in search for epileptic teen runaway

Makenze Wessley is reported missing after running away form her Wichita home.
Makenze Wessley is reported missing after running away form her Wichita home.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her her home. Elevating concern for Makenzee Wessley is that the teen has epilepsy and has been without her medication for about two-and-a-half days, Wichita police said.

“Makenzee’s epilepsy is brought on by heat,” police said.

Police said Wessley was last seen in the area of 37th North and Hoover, wearing black clothing. Anyone who sees Wessley or knows where she could be should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

