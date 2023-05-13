Dry today, showers returns on Mother’s day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry and mild start to the morning across Kansas with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, however most areas of Kansas remain dry for the start Mother’s Day weekend. Changes are coming tonight and Sunday as an upper level disturbance over Texas moves into Kansas on Mother’s Day. Rain chances ramp up later this evening and continue through Sunday. Showers are expected to be scattered and it will not rain all day on Sunday. A few rumbles are possible, however we are not expecting severe storms with this weather system. Scattered showers will continue Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Clouds and off/on showers on Sunday will keep temperatures cool to mild with highs reach the 60s and 70s across Kansas. Showers are possible through early Monday then drying out through the middle of the week. Our next chances of strong to severe storms comes Thursday afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy by late day. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a few rumbles. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with off/on showers possible. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Scattered off/on showers. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 59

Mon: High: 71 AM showers otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

