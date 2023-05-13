Emporia police investigating report of “inappropriate touching” by adult at school dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police department released a statement to their Facebook page Saturday saying the department has opened up an investigation after a report of inappropriate touching by an adult at a middle school dance, Friday.

The department said interviews have been conducted, but many more are still needed. Security video inside the school is also being reviewed. It said the Emporia School District and the alleged suspect have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

It asks for students or parents who directly witnessed the incident to contact the police department at 620-343-4225. The department said if you get a voicemail, leave your name and number and a detective will contact you for further information.

