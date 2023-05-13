General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. on Jan. 27, 2020. Strong sales in the U.S. helped General Motors increase its first-quarter net profit 19% over a year ago, leading the company to raise its full-year profit guidance based on expectations demand for its vehicles will remain robust.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - General Motors, an automotive manufacturer, is recalling almost 1 million sport utility vehicles in the United States because the driver’s airbag inflator may explode during deployment.

The recall covers 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers will replace the driver’s air-bag module.

General Motors is investigating the issue along with a third-party engineering firm.

