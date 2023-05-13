Kenny Pohto removes name from transfer portal, will return to Shockers

Wichita State sophomore Kenny Pohto works the defender in a 83-52 win over Newman on November...
Wichita State sophomore Kenny Pohto works the defender in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022, at Charles Koch Arena(Matt Henderson)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State center Kenny Pohto has removed his name from the transfer portal and will return to the Shockers for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony first reported the news Saturday.

Pohto entered the transfer on March 13 following the firing of former head coach Isaac Brown. His two-month stay in the portal ends with him return to the Shockers and Paul Mills. Pohto, a 6-foot-11 center from Sweden, played for three years at Sunrise Christian Academy.

He averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year, starting 30 games. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in AAC play.

He is the lone returner from last year’s starting lineup

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

