Kenny Pohto removes name from transfer portal, will return to Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State center Kenny Pohto has removed his name from the transfer portal and will return to the Shockers for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony first reported the news Saturday.

Pohto entered the transfer on March 13 following the firing of former head coach Isaac Brown. His two-month stay in the portal ends with him return to the Shockers and Paul Mills. Pohto, a 6-foot-11 center from Sweden, played for three years at Sunrise Christian Academy.

He averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year, starting 30 games. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in AAC play.

He is the lone returner from last year’s starting lineup

