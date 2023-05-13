Last-minute Mother’s Day gift buyers encouraged to shop local

The National Retail Federation reports Americans plan to spend more than $35 billion on Mother’s Day this year.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Retail Federation reports Americans plan to spend more than $35 billion on Mother’s Day this year. Last-minute shoppers still looking for something special are encouraged to shop local.

Local businesses like Lucinda’s in Old Town Square are stocking their stores with gifts for mom. Last-minute shoppers are also preparing to go out ahead of Sunday.

There area also fun, inexpensive and even free activities happening during Mother’s Day Weekend, including at Botanica and the Sedgwick County Zoo. Admission for mothers is free at Botanica. At the Sedgwick County Zoo, mothers can get in free with another paid admission.

