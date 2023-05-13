Rain chance tonight, Sunday and Monday

Chance of showers and storms across the state
Rain forecast for the next few days.
Rain forecast for the next few days.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight with activity continuing throughout Sunday and into early Monday.

Isolated rain will continue to move out of Oklahoma and into Kansas through the evening and into tonight.

Isolated showers will continue throughout the day Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will linger Sunday night and Monday morning before starting to diminish by Monday afternoon.

We will get a break from the rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures reach the 70s and 80s.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday as a cold front moves into Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59

Mon: High: 70 Isolated AM showers, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
Deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Chase County HS senior Chase Budke overcame a traumatic injury to get back on the field.
Chase County teen keeps sports dreams alive despite life-altering injuries
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s

Latest News

Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Warm weekend with isolated rain
rain chances
Toasty temps today, then a cooler weekend
A few storms Friday will be southeast of the Turnpike.
Storm chances shift east Friday
Severe weather outlook across Kansas Thursday.
Weather alert day: Another round of severe storms Thursday