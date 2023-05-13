Rain chance tonight, Sunday and Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight with activity continuing throughout Sunday and into early Monday.

Isolated rain will continue to move out of Oklahoma and into Kansas through the evening and into tonight.

Isolated showers will continue throughout the day Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will linger Sunday night and Monday morning before starting to diminish by Monday afternoon.

We will get a break from the rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures reach the 70s and 80s.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday as a cold front moves into Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59

Mon: High: 70 Isolated AM showers, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

