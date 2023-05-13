Sublette teen seriously injured after crash with semi

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash...
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer in Seward County Friday.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer in Seward County Friday.

KHP said the semi was eastbound on Seward Co. Road 11 when it failed to yield to the teen driving northbound on Seward Co. Road G. Troopers said the teen, who was driving a Kia Optima, then struck the semi’s trailer.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

