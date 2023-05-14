Hesston doubles pairing wins 3-1A state tennis; Collegiate’s Hawley retires after 59 championships

Wichita Collegiate tennis coach Dave Hawley will retire after this weekend's state championships.
Wichita Collegiate tennis coach Dave Hawley will retire after this weekend's state championships.(CIK)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Hesston’s duo of senior Micah Dahlsten and Asher Deutschendorf won a 3-1A doubles championship Saturday afternoon at Riverside Tennis Center, though it didn’t happen how they hoped.

The pair took the opening set 6-3 against Kansas City Christian’s James Vander Ark and Jackson Newman. They jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second set, though the Panthers roared back for a 4-2 lead before Newman went down with cramps, causing a 20-minute delay in action.

The Swathers came back to win the next two sets, evening the second set at 4-4. With Dahlsten serving and a 40-40 game in action, Newman went down with cramps again and was forced to retire from the match, giving Hesston the state championship.

“You wanna play the full match. I guess it’s a bittersweet feeling,” said Dahlsten, who helped deliver a state title on the final day his father, Mark, would coach the team. “State champions - that’s really nice - but you wanna play the match all the way through.”

Deutschendorf and Dahlsten took third a year ago and knew the importance of playing their best at the right time.

“I think coming to state, we have been playing our best tennis recently and that’s what got us here,” Deutschendorf said.

Collegiate’s legendary coached calls it a career

Dave Hawley, the 46-year coach who led Collegiate to a Kansas state record 59 state titles, led the Spartans for the final time Saturday. He filed his retirement paperwork following the girl’s team championship in the fall, and rode off with a second-place finish for the boys.

He has coached 35 singles champions and helped guide 47 doubles pairs to titles between the boys and girls teams.

“(I) outlasted a lot of people,” Hawley joked. “Just a tremendous amount of wonderful memories. I started in Wichita here in the summer teaching lessons at Riverside while at Collegiate, so this place has a special meaning to me.”

Hawley will continue coaching the middle school program for at least one more year while also continuing to teach lessons.

Area placers

6A

Singles - Alvarado, Dodge City, 12th. Doubles - Morren/Kleysteuber, Garden City, 9th; Bowman/Carrillo, Derby, 11th.

5A

Singles - Ritchie, Maize, 2nd; Steven, Bishop Carroll, 3rd; Judkins, Kapaun, 5th. Doubles - O’Donnell/O’Donnell, Ark City, 2nd; Musser/Franz, Newton, 3rd; Grizzell/Krumm, Maize South, 5th; Wilson/Strickland, Andover Central, 6th; Huber/Sagehorn, Andover Central, 7th; Herrera/Baleriola-Lopez, Maize, 8th; Arnett/Brantley, Ark City, 11th.

4A

Singles - Spies, Buhler, 3rd; Harder, Buhler, 4th; Cornejo, Wellington, 7th; Elder, McPherson, 10th; Archer, McPherson, 11th. Doubles - Davis/Everett, Winfield, 3rd; Berger/McVicker, McPherson, 4th; Hilger/Woleslagel, Buhler, 7th; Pfiefer/Ruddle, Augusta, 8th; Wright/Worley, Wellington, 9th; Norton/Palmer, Winfield. 11th; Bleich/Foes, Circle, 12th.

3-1A

Singles - Ryan, Central Plains, 2nd; Gentile, Wich. Collegiate, 3rd; Drumright, Wich. Collegiate, 5th; Henderson, Trinity Academy, 6th; Douglas, Sacred Heart, 7th; Doom, Wich. Classical, 9th; White, Hesston, 10th; Frank, Scott Community, 12th. Doubles - Dahlsten/Deutschendorf, Hesston, 1st; Graham/Yourdon, Wich. Classical, 3rd; Clennan/Hageman, Hutch Trinity, 4th; Cunningham/Fujinuma, Wich. Collegiate, 5th; Anderson/Bourbon, Ellsworth, 6th; Sebits/Bryant, Trinity Academy, 7th; Noll/Stoecklein, Scott Community, 8th; Duff/Franco, Scott Community, 10th; Madhavan/Rasberry, Wich Collegiate, 11th.

Team finishes

5A

T-3rd - Maize

4A

3rd - Buhler; 4th - McPherson

3-1A

2nd - Wichita Collegiate; 3rd - Hesston; 4th - Wichita Classical

Copyright 2023 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
Deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-235 in west Wichita
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Chase County HS senior Chase Budke overcame a traumatic injury to get back on the field.
Chase County teen keeps sports dreams alive despite life-altering injuries
A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, was...
Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s

Latest News

Wichita State sophomore Kenny Pohto works the defender in a 83-52 win over Newman on November...
Kenny Pohto removes name from transfer portal, will return to Shockers
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener
Sydney McKinney wins AAC Player of the Year
Player of the year Sydney McKinney among Shockers honored by AAC
FILE: The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
AFC Title rematch set for New Year’s Eve