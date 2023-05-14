Mother Nature working her magic on Mother’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mother Nature is providing many areas of Kansas with much needed moisture on Mother’s Day; without the threat of severe weather.

It’s unusual for meteorologist in Kansas to talk about showers and storms in mid-May and not be overly concerned with the potential for severe weather- but it’s happening today. While we can’t rule out the potential for severe weather any time of year in the Sunflower State, the odds are slim today. A weak upper level disturbance will slowly move across Kansas today bringing the potential for scattered showers and occasional lightning, however the instability and shear parameters we use to forecast severe storms are lacking.

Not everyone will see the showers and rain as it will be scattered, however if you are fortunate enough to receive rain, it could be locally heavy due to the slow movement of this weather system. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in some areas. Scattered showers will continue overnight and into the early morning Monday, before diminishing and moving into Missouri around midday.

Temperatures will be mild today and Monday with clouds, northerly winds and highs in the 60s and 70s. Drying out and warming up Tuesday through Thursday with another chance of showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should continue to be near normal (Highs: 70s and 80s) for the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Wind: N Light. High: 75

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 70

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 56

Tue: High: 75 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 55 Morning clouds, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 51 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 55 Becoming mostly sunny.

