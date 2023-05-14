Nickerson star Ava Jones graduates, looks forward to future at Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - High school seniors across Kansas graduate Saturday and among them is Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones.

Jones graduated with her classmates in the 2023 class at Nickerson High School. Jones said she will forever be grateful for her experience as a Panther.

“I’m a state champion in the high jump and I went to state twice in basketball. This was a great school for me to go to,” said Jones.

Last summer, authorities in Louisville, Kentucky said she and her family were struck by an impaired driver while the family was walking on the sidewalk. Jones’ father, Trey, was tragically killed in the crash.

Since the crash, Ava has been on a road to recovery. She’s had multiple surgeries and was able to get back onto the basketball court one last time in November. Ava graduated as valedictorian and said she gives credit to her support system.

“The staff of Nickerson has been amazing and they’ve helped me get to where I am now,” said Jones.

Ava said the recovery process has been going well. She has one more shoulder surgery left, which will take place in Iowa. Ava signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes just months after the crash.

Her mother, Amy Jones, said she’s very proud of her daughter.

“She has just really persevered and she’s determined to get better. She doesn’t really let those surgeries stand in her way,” said Amy Jones.

The Iowa commit said she’s ready for her next step as a college basketball player. She was able to go to the NCAA Women’s Final Four last month and watched as her team finished second in the National Championship.

Jones said watching that in person is pushing her to work even harder.

“Just changed my mind completely. I want to be there. I want to be on the court. It’s something I want to be apart of and I want to be there to play,” said Jones.

