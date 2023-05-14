Rain chance continues tonight into Monday

Chances begin to shift mainly to central and eastern Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms will continue through the night and into the day Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight with most of the activity shifting to central and eastern Kansas later in the night.

Isolated showers and storms will linger throughout the morning and into the mid afternoon Monday before activity diminishes by evening.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 60s under a cloudy sky.

We will get a break from the rain on Tuesday. It will be a nice day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Our next storm chance will arrive Wednesday evening into Wednesday night mainly over western Kansas. Isolated severe weather will be possible.

More storms will be possible on Thursday as a cold front moves into the state. Storms will develop along the front from western into northern Kansas during the afternoon with activity spreading across the rest of the state into the evening and night. Some storms may be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: N 10-15. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 52

Tue: High: 72 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 58 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

