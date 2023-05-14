Wichita State softball selected to Stillwater Regional

Wichita State Softball
Wichita State Softball(KWCH)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State Shockers were selected to the Stillwater Regional in the NCAA Softball Championships.

Wichita State will be in a regional with No. 6 Oklahoma State, Nebraska and UMBC. The Shockers will begin regional play against Nebraska, a team they beat twice in the regular season. Oklahoma State will face UMBC.

Games will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a double-elimination bracket. Wichita State will face Nebraska at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Wichita State enters the postseason with a 43-10 record as the regular season champions of the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers fell in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament after receiving a first-round bye.

WSU advanced to the Fayetteville regional last year, losing twice to Oregon, including in an elimination game. The Shockers advanced to the final of the Normal regional in 2021, coming up short against back-to-back champion Oklahoma.

This is the fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Bredbenner and the seventh in program history. WSU is 6-12 all-time in the postseason.

